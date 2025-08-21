Opposition Chaos Leaves Key Bills Passed Without Debate This Parliament Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be remembered less for debate and more for disruption. Day after day, scenes of uproar and sloganeering dominated both Houses, with Opposition MPs refusing to cooperate and demanding that their issues be addressed first.

Government sources told NDTV that this “obstinate behaviour” of the Opposition came at a cost: several crucial Bills - spanning shipping, taxation, mining, ports, sports governance, and even online gaming - were passed without meaningful Opposition participation.

Why the Opposition Protested

The Opposition's protest centred around a series of contentious issues. Leaders accused the government of blocking debates on matters of national importance - communal clashes in some states, unemployment, price rise, and alleged misuse of central agencies.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs repeatedly entered into the Well of the House, demanding a detailed discussion and a statement from the Prime Minister. The government, however, insisted that legislative business could not be stalled and accused the Opposition of “deliberate obstruction.”

Here is a list of Bills that were passed in the Parliament:

Lok Sabha

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2025

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Income-tax Bill, 2025

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Rajya Sabha

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2025

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Income-tax Bill, 2025

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Government Vs Opposition

The government has defended the push, saying that the passage of legislation is necessary for the country's progress and that Parliament “cannot be held hostage to Opposition politics.”

Opposition leaders countered that democracy requires accountability, not just lawmaking. “The government bulldozed Bills without discussion, denying the House its right to scrutinise,” one senior Opposition MP told NDTV.

A Session Without Consensus

As the Monsoon Session wraps up, both sides are left pointing fingers. For the Opposition, it is about forcing accountability on issues they consider urgent. For the government, it is about maintaining legislative momentum despite political hurdles. Either way, this session may be marked in parliamentary history as one where legislation was passed - but debate, the very essence of Parliament, was largely missing.