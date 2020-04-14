Madhyamik result 2020: WBBSE asks examiners to be ready with evaluation

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE asked all Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10 exam) examiners to check the answer scripts lying with them at least twice, put the marks into the marks-foils and keep the answer scripts and marks-foils ready for submission to the concerned Head Examiners. The West Bengal Madhyamik Board also said that it may call for submission any time after relaxation of lockdown period. The Madhyamik results are expected to be announced in the month of May. The Madhyamik results are expected to be announced at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

The Board also said the Madhyamik examiners may follow the official website for further instructions in this regard.

"... requests you to kindly check the answer scripts lying with you at least twice, put the Marks into the marks-foils and keep the answer scripts and marks-foils ready for submission to the concerned Head Examiners.

"The Board may call for submission any time after relaxation of Lock down period. You are further instructed to follow our website www.wbbse.org for next instruction," Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said in a circular.

Before the lockdown was announced, the Board had asked teachers checking papers of the class 10 state board examinations to put off the scheduled process of submission of marks and answer scripts to head examiners untill further orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Ganguly had told then the teachers that submission of marks and answer scripts of the secondary examination "shall remain suspended".

The board had further instructed them to check the answer scripts "in a proper manner, preferably twice, so as to keep them ready" for immediate submission when asked by the board,following improvement in the situation.

The secondary (Madhyamik) examination in West Bengal was held from February 18 to 27, while the higher secondary (Uchha Madhyamik) examination was scheduled from March 12 to 27.

In 2019, the result for West Bengal Madhyamik exam was announced in the later half of May.

Madhyamik Pariksha or 10th board examinations started with First language Paper.

Each day exam for only one paper was held. The exam timings were 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of the exam were exclusively allotted to reading the question paper.

The West Bengal Board madhyamik exam concluded on February 27 with optional elective subjects after which the board held examinations for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education.

Click here for more Education News