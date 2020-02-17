Madhyamik Exams Start From Tomorrow In West Bengal

West BEngal Madhyamik exams will start from tomorrow in the state

Madhyamik Pariksa or 10th board examinations will begin from tomorrow across West Bengal. The examinations start with First language Paper. Each day exam for only one paper will be held. The exam timings are 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of the exam are exclusively allotted to reading the question paper.

The West Bengal Board madhyamik exam will conclude on February 27 with optional elective subjects after which the board will hold examinations for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state, reported PTI.

The secondary (Madhyamik) examination will be held from February 18 to 27, while the higher secondary (Uchha Madhyamik) examination will be held from March 12 to 27.

After the exams are over, students can expect their result by May 2020. In 2019, the result for West Bengal Madhyamik exam was announced in the later half of May.

Approximately 10 lakh students had sat for the Madhyamik exam in West Bengal last year. Pass percentage was 86.07 per cent. Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore emerged as the state topper after scoring 694 marks out of 700 amounting to a whopping 99.14 per cent marks.

