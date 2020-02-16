West Bengal Pollution Control Body Bans Use Of Loudspeaker During Board Exams

The ban has been a regular practice during the two board exams for the past couple of years.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary (Madhyamik) examination will be held from February 18 to 27, while the higher secondary (Uchha Madhyamik) examination from March 12 to 27.

In a notification, the board said the ban will come in force three days prior to the commencement of the examinations and remain till they end.

The ban, which has been a regular practice during the two board exams for the past couple of years, aims at ensuring minimum sound pollution to help students prepare for the tests, a WBPCB official said.

Read also:

Mathura District Geared Up For Uttar Pradesh Board Exams: Official

PM Modi Tells Students To Take Board Exams In "Happy And Stress-Free Manner"

CBSE Shares 'Memes', PM Modi Wishes 'Exam Warriors' Ahead Of Board Exams

'Quality Of Education In Government Schools Our Priority': Jharkhand Chief Minister

Punjab Board Re-Schedules Class 12 Exam For Two Subjects

Click here for more Education News



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)