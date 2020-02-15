CBSE Goes The 'Meme' Way To Connect With Students Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2020: Over 55,000 students sat for one of the 36 skill subject exam which were scheduled today.

CBSE Board exams 2020 began today with over 55,000 students appearing for a skill subject

New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is relatively new to the microblogging site Twitter, has taken the 'meme' road to connect with the students and help them out in handling exam-related stress. Since the CBSE board exams began today, the board has shared two memes on the themes of revision and punctuality.

One meme follows the popular 'fist bump baby' template and is about completing revision before the exams.

Another one is about reaching the exam venue on time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his wishes for the 'Exam Warriors' ahead of the exam.

Earlier, Sanjay Dhotre, the Minister of State for HRD, also tweeted his best wishes for students who would appear for annual board exams this year.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also tweeted his best wishes for students at the beginning of the board exams 2020.

The board, after exams for the day were over at 1:30 pm today, tweeted that exams were conducted successfully for both classes 10 and 12. As per CBSE tweet, 55,364 students sat for exam in 36 subjects including Retailing, Security, Agriculture, Healthcare, Media, Geo-spatial Technology, and Music Production.

The CBSE board exams which start today will conclude on March 20 for class 10 students and on March 30 for class 12 students.

CBSE Secretary released a statement yesterday and said that this year over 30 lakh students have registered for the board exams - 18,89,878 students have registered for class 10 exam, and 12,06,893 students have registered for class 12 exam.

