CBSE Board Exams 2020 Begin Today

CBSE Board Exam 2020 began today with skill subjects for both classes 10 and 12

CBSE Board exams begin today. Over 18 lakh students have registered this year for class 10 exams. The number for registered students in class 12 surpasses 12 lakh. The board exams are beginning with skill-based subjects first.

The board offers 17 skill subjects to class 10 students and 42 subjects to class 12 students. The exam for skill-subjects will be over on February 20, after which the exam for language papers and electives will begin.

The board, in a series of letters released for students, and parents outlined the regulations which should be followed for the board exams.

One primary thing to remember for exam day is to reach the exam centre well before time. The exam starts at 10 am and no student, under no condition, will be allowed to enter the venue after 10 am.

Another important reminder from the board this year involves false information and paper leak rumors which has bothered the board for last two years.

During board exams in 2019, rumors did round many times about a possible paper leak on YouTube and other social media platforms. The Board had to issue a statement each time refuting claims of a paper leak.

This time around, CBSE Chairperson, and Secretary, in their letters, have reminded parents and students not to believe any rumors and if they come across any malicious activity or rumors, to bring it to the notice of CBSE.

Click here for more Education News