PM Modi Tells Students To Take Board Exams In 'Happy And Stress-Free Manner'

PM Modi tweeted, "best wishes to all young Exam Warriors. " (File)

New Delhi:

Appear for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations in a "happy and stress-free manner," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Saturday.

Describing those appearing for the classes X and XII board examinations as "exam warriors", he said months of hardwork and preparation will "surely lead to great things".

"As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner," PM Modi tweeted.

Nearly 18.89 lakh candidates are appearing for Class X exams and 12.06 lakh for Class XII examinations.

