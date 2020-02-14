Punjab Board Re-Schedules Class 12 Exam For Two Subjects

Punjab Board has re-scheduled exam for two subjects

Punjab Board has made some last minute changes in the exam time table for class 12 students. The board has re-scheduled the examination for two papers - History and Geography.

The exam for History was scheduled on March 12 and has been re-scheduled on April 3. The exam for Geography was scheduled on March 27 and has been re-scheduled on April 1 now.

The Board exam for class 12 students will begin on March 3, 2020 with General Punjabi, and History and Culture of Punjab paper. The board exam for class 12 students will conclude on March 27.

The board had recently also made changes to the passing criteria for class 10 board exams. While the overall score needed to pass in board exam remains 33 per cent, students also need to score 20 per cent marks each in theory and practical to be declared pass in an exam, reported the Tribune.

Earlier, a student needed to score 33 per cent marks in theory paper for their practical marks to be considered for evaluation. As a result, if a student failed to score 33 per cent marks in theory paper, their practical marks was not considered and they were declared fail.

The move is expected to increase the pass percentage in class 10. The new criterion will also be applicable to classes 5 and 8.

