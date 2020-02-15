'Quality Of Education In Government Schools Our Priority': Jharkhand Chief Minister

Kandahar CM replied to a Twitter user that education quality was his priority

When a Twitter user tweeted to the new Jharkhand Chief Minister about improving the quality of education in state government school, the Chief Minister said it was his priority.

A Twitter User recently tweeted to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren about his expectations from the current state government and said that he wanted the government schools in the state to be at par with private schools so that children willingly come to government schools.

The Jharkhand CM tweeted in response and said that quality education for children in the state was his government's foremost priority.

Jharkhand does not fare very well in the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) released for the academic year 2016-17. Jharkhand features at 16th position among the large states. If small states are taken into account then, Jharkhand would be at 21st position.

When compared with Kerala which features at the top of SEQI, the average score for class 3 students in Jharkhand in Language is 70 as opposed to Kerala's 72. The number, however, does not match up in Mathematics in which Kerala has scored 72 and Jharkhand has scored 66.

The average score in Language and Mathematics only gets poorer for upper primary classes. In class 5, the average score in language is 61 and in Mathematics is 56. The average score is 61 for language and 51 for Mathematics in class 8.

Apart from improvement in primary levels, the government would also need to review student performance in the board exams conducted by the State Education Board. In 2019, 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. In class 12, pass percentage was dismal for Science stream at 57 per cent. Pass percentage was better for Commerce stream at 70.44 per cent and for 79.91 per cent for Arts stream.

