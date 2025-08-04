Advertisement
"I'm Left With Nothing": Hemant Soren's Tribute To Father Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren - a former Union Minister, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha died at 8:56 am today.

Shibu Soren was on ventilator support for the last month.
New Delhi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to his father, Shibu Soren, who died after a prolonged illness on Monday. Mr Soren said he is "left with nothing" after the death of his father.

"Respected Guru Dishom has left us all today. I'm left with nothing," he wrote in a post on X.

Shibu Soren - a former Union Minister, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha died at 8:56 am today at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was suffering from kidney ailments and was on ventilator support for the last month. He had also suffered a stroke over a month ago.

