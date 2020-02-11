Jharkhand Board Exam Begins For Class 10, 12 Students

Jharkhand Board exams began today and will conclude on February 28

Board examinations in Jharkhand began today. While for class 10 students, exam for Commerce, Home Science, and IIT, ITS, HEL, MAE, SEC, RET, BAW and TAT papers were scheduled today, for class 12 students, the board had scheduled exam for Vocational paper on the first day. The exams are scheduled on conclude on February 28.

The exam for class 10 students is being held in the first sitting, from 9.45 am to 1 pm and the exam for class 12 students are being held in the second sitting, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Students from both classes will be given 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam to go through the question paper. The exams will be of 3 hour or 2 hour duration depending upon the subject.

Class 12 board exams will conclude on February 28, when Science stream students will sit for Biology paper, Arts stream students will sit for Geography paper, and Commerce stream students will sit for Business Mathematics paper.

For class 10 students, the last exam will be held for Sanskrit paper.

The results for Jharkhand Board examination should ideally be released in May.

In 2019, 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. In class 12, 57 per cent students passed in the Science stream, 70.44 per cent students passed in the Commerce stream, and 79.91 per cent students passed in the Arts stream.

