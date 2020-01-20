Jharkhand Board Releases 12th Admit Card, Exam Next Month

JAC Admit Card 2020: Jharkhand Board 12th admit card has been released

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released 12th board admit cards for the upcoming exams. The admit cards cannot be downloaded by the students. Respective schools and junior colleges in Jharkhand will download the admit card and provide the same to students. The board exams in Jharkhand will begin in February.

Board exam for Intermediate or class 12 will be held in the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The exam will begin on February 11 with exam for Vocational paper for all three streams.

Class 12 board exams will conclude on February 28, when Science stream students will sit for Biology paper, Arts stream students will sit for Geography paper, and Commerce stream students will sit for Business Mathematics paper.

The examination for class 10 students will be held in the morning session, from 9:45 am to 1 pm. The exams will begin on February 11 with exam for Commerce/ Home Science paper.

Class 10 or matric board exams will conclude on February 28 with exam for Sanskrit paper.

All students will be given an additional time of 15 minutes before the commencement of exam to go through the question paper.

The admit cards for Jharkhand Board matric students will be released on January 23, 2020.

The practical examinations for both class 10 and class 12 students will begin on January 27 and will conclude on February 8, 2020.

