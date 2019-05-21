Jharkhand Academic Council Announces Class 12 Result For Arts Stream; 79.91 Per Cent Pass

JAC 12th result for arts stream students has been announced

JAC 12th Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 12 result for Arts stream students. 1,84,384 students appeaerd for JAC 12th exam in Arts stream out of which 79.91 per cent have passed. The Council has already released the result for Science stream students and with the declaration of Arts stream result, the 12th result declaration will be over for this year. In Science stream 57 per cent students passed and in commerce stream, 70.44 per cent students passed.

In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered for JAC Intermediate Science stream while 35,052 had registered for Commerce stream.

The JAC 12th result for Arts stream will be released on the following websites:

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Result For Arts: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the result websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on Intermediate Arts result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

JAC has already announced class 8, 9 and 10 results, and only class 11 result remains to be announced.

