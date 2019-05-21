West Bengal Madhyamik Result Announced; 86.07 Per Cent Pass

West Bengal Madhyamik result announced

Madhyamik Results 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the result for Madhyamik exam today. The result was announced by Board president Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The overall pass percentage is 86.07 per cent. Sougata das has topped after scoring 694 marks. Among the districts, East Medinipur is at the top with 96.10 per cent pass percentage and Kolkata is at second spot with 92.13 per cent pass percentage. Though the result has been announced, it will be released on websites at 10:00 am. Students will need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their results.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 Now Available On Website

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik result from the following websites after it is released:

www.wbbse.org

www.wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.schools9.com

www.vidyavision.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the Madhyamik results link.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The Madhyamik result will also be available on the 'Madhyamik Results 2019' app.

