West Bengal Madhyamik Result Released On Official Website, Mobile App

West Bengal Madhyamik result has been released on website now

Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the result for Madhyamik exam on the official website. The result was announced by Board president Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a press conference this morning at 9 am. This year 86.07 per cent students have passed in the Madhyamik exam. The pass percentage has improved since last year when 85.49 per cent students had passed.

The Madhyamik result is now available on the board's official website (wbbse.org) and the official results portal for exam conducted in West Bengal (wbresults.nic.in).

Students will need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their results.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the Madhyamik results link.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The West Bengal Madhyamik result is also available on the following websites:

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.schools9.com

www.vidyavision.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile?

The Madhyamik result will also be available on the 'Madhyamik Results 2019' app. Students can download the app from Google playstore. After downloading the app, they can open the app, enter the required details and check the result.

