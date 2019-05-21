West Bengal Madhyamik Result Today: Live Updates

Madhyamik result: Students can check the result using their roll number and date of birth.

West Bengal madhyamik results are expected today at 9 am, confirmed the Board of Secondary Educatio. The madhyamik exams were held in from February 12 to February 22 this year. According to a statement from the Board, the the Board President Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik result in a press conference on May 21. The press conference will be held at 9 am. After the press conference is over, the WB Madhyamik results for more than 10 lakh students will be announced on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: Live Updates

May 21, 7.00 am: As per latest report, the madhyamik or class 10th result will be released by Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, in a press conference first and will be available on the website next. The press conference will begin at 9 am.

