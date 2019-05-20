Wes Bengal Madhyamik Result Soon; Three Options To Check Your Results

Madhyamik results 2019: West Bengal 10th results will be announced on wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik results 2019: WBBSE or West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announced Madhyamik result for the Class 10 examinations held in March this year. The WB results are being announced for Class 10 or Secondary Examination, also called the Madhyamik examination in Bengal which began on February 12 and ended on February 22. According to a statement from the Board, the the Board President Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik result in a press conference on May 21. The press conference will be held at 9 am. After the press conference is over, the WB Madhyamik results for more than 10 lakh students will be announced on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

According WBBSE officials, the percentage of girl students in this year's examination was 56.65 while that of boys was 43.35 per cent and total of 10,66,000 students had registered in the examination out of which 10,64,980 were regular students.

After result declaration, the board will distribute class 10 marks sheets and other certificates from selected Camp Offices same day at 10 am. Students can collect their certificates from their respective institutes thereafter.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: Through SMS

According to the official statement, the candidates may get their WB Madhyamik results through an SMS service provided through exametc.com.

The candidates may pre-register their roll number and mobile number with the website mentioned above. The WB Madhyamik results will be send to the registered mobile number tomorrow after it is released.

WB Madhyamik Result 2019: Through websites

WBBSE Madhyamik result will be released on the following official websites:

wbbse.org

wbresults.nic.in

Apart from these official websites, the WB Madhyamik result will be released on the following websites:

abpananda.abplive.in

results.shiksha

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

schools9.com

vidyavision.com

jagranjosh.com

newsnation.in

Madhyamik Result 2019: Mobile App

Students will also be able to check their West Bengal 10th result on 'Madhyamik Results 2019' app which can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was lesser than boys.

The WBBSE on February 12 lodged a complaint with police against unknown persons for sharing purported image of Bengali question paper of the Class 10 Board examination, a top official said then. WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told PTI then that the board lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate Cyber Crime cell after a senior government official got the image of the Bengali question on his Whatsapp number which purportedly resembled one page of the original Bengali question paper of February 11.

Later five people had been arrested after a probe, ordered by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE), into circulation of question papers of the Madhaymik examination on social media, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on the third week of February.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.