West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education Confirms Madhyamik Result Date

West Bengal madhyamik result will be released on wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare result for Madhyamik examination on May 21, 2019. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will first be announced in a press conference at 9 am and then released on result portal at 10 am. After result declaration, the board will distribute marks sheets and other certificates from selected Camp Offices same day at 10 am. Students can collect their certificates from their respective institutes thereafter.

The result will be available on the board's official website, wbbse.org, and official results portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal , wbresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the West Bengal Madhyamik result will also be released on several private results portal, the details of which students can find in the result notice released by WBBSE.

For students' convenience, the board will also release Madhyamik result through a mobile app. The mobile application 'Madhyamik Results 2019' is available for download on Google Playstore.

A total of 10,66,000 students have appeared in the WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year, out of which 10,64,980 are regular students. As per a PTI report, the number of girls appearing in Madhyamik examination in West Bengal was more than boys.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was lesser than boys.

