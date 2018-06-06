West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Declared, 85.49 Per Cent Students Pass

The overall pass percentage this year is 85.49% which is marginally lower than last year. More girls had appeared in the Madhyamik exam in comparison to boys. This year the number of appearing students was more than last year by over 1 lakh. Girls' pass percentage is less than boys. The pass percentage of physically handicapped students is 88.82%.
The top three regions in terms of pass percentage is East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Kolkata. The pass percentage fo MEdinipur is 96.13%, for Kolkata it is 91.11%, for howrah it is 88.12% and for South 24 paragans, the pass percentage is 91.07%.
West Bengal Madhyamik Result Declared: Live Update
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result when it is released on the website.
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: How to check?
Step one: Go to official results website: www.wbresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the Madhyamik Result 2018 link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
