West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: WBBSE To Announce 10th Result For Over 11 Lakh Students Tomorrow West Bengal 10th board result 2018 will be announced tomorrow. WBBSE will announce the madhyamik results on its official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT WBBSE To Announce 10th Result For Over 11 Lakh Students Tomorrow New Delhi: West Bengal 10th board result 2018 will be announced tomorrow. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the madhyamik results on its official website. The result is expected to be released at 9 am and marks sheets will be available for students at the respective schools from 10 am. This year the West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted from March 12 to March 21, 2018.



The result will be available on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.



How to check West Bengal 10th Result 2018?





Step one: Go to official results website for West Bengal exam results: www.wbresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.



This year more than 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal 10th board exam. In 2018, for second year in a row, more girls appeared for the madhyamik examination than boys.



Hindustan Times reported that the number of girls who appeared for the 10th board examination was 6,21,366 which is 56% of the total students who took the examination.



The number of boys who have appeared for the madhyamik examination is 4,81,555.



. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.



Click here for more







West Bengal 10th board result 2018 will be announced tomorrow. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the madhyamik results on its official website. The result is expected to be released at 9 am and marks sheets will be available for students at the respective schools from 10 am. This year the West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted from March 12 to March 21, 2018.The result will be available on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.WBBSE MAdhyamik result 2018 will be announced tomorrow.Step one: Go to official results website for West Bengal exam results: www.wbresults.nic.in.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.This year more than 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal 10th board exam. In 2018, for second year in a row, more girls appeared for the madhyamik examination than boys.Hindustan Times reported that the number of girls who appeared for the 10th board examination was 6,21,366 which is 56% of the total students who took the examination.The number of boys who have appeared for the madhyamik examination is 4,81,555. In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27 . The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter