West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: WBBSE To Announce 10th Result For Over 11 Lakh Students Tomorrow

The result will be available on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
How to check West Bengal 10th Result 2018?
WBBSE MAdhyamik result 2018 will be announced tomorrow.
Step one: Go to official results website for West Bengal exam results: www.wbresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.
This year more than 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal 10th board exam. In 2018, for second year in a row, more girls appeared for the madhyamik examination than boys.
Hindustan Times reported that the number of girls who appeared for the 10th board examination was 6,21,366 which is 56% of the total students who took the examination.
The number of boys who have appeared for the madhyamik examination is 4,81,555.
In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.
