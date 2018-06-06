West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in: Live Update

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 today at wbresults.nic.in. Follow for live updates.

Education | | Updated: June 06, 2018 09:05 IST
New Delhi: WBBSE will announce the Madhyamik Result today. The result will be available on the official results portal for West Bengal examinations. The result will be available by 9 am. The marks sheets of qualified students will also be made available at the concerned institutes today itself. The result will also be available through SMS and on mobile app. 

Students can check live updates about West Bengal Madhyamik Results here.
 

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Live Updates

  
result 2018, west bengal madhyamik result, wbbse madhyamik result
WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 today at wbresults.nic.in

June 6, 2018, 8:55 am: The result will be declared at 9 am and will be available on the website at 10 am. 

June 6, 2018, 8:45 am: West Bengal Board is yet to announce the result date and time for 12th board result. 

June 6, 2018, 8:30 am: West Bengal board had announced the result for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exam on June 1, 2018.

June 6, 2018, 8:15 am: The result will be announced shortly and the original marks sheets will also be made available today. 

June 6, 2018, 8:00 am: The result will be available on the 'Madhyamik Result 2018' app which is available on Google Play Store. 

June 6, 2018, 7:30 am: Students will be able to get their result through SMS as well. Check here. 

June 6, 2018, 7:00 am:WBBSE will be releasing Madhyamik result for more than 11 lakh students

WBBSEWest bengal

