West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in: Live Update

Students can check live updates about West Bengal Madhyamik Results here.
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Live Updates
WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 today at wbresults.nic.in
June 6, 2018, 8:55 am: The result will be declared at 9 am and will be available on the website at 10 am.
June 6, 2018, 8:45 am: West Bengal Board is yet to announce the result date and time for 12th board result.
June 6, 2018, 8:30 am: West Bengal board had announced the result for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exam on June 1, 2018.
June 6, 2018, 8:15 am: The result will be announced shortly and the original marks sheets will also be made available today.
June 6, 2018, 8:00 am: The result will be available on the 'Madhyamik Result 2018' app which is available on Google Play Store.
June 6, 2018, 7:30 am: Students will be able to get their result through SMS as well. Check here.
June 6, 2018, 7:00 am:WBBSE will be releasing Madhyamik result for more than 11 lakh students.
