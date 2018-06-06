West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Today At Wbresults.nic.in WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 will be announced today at wbresults.nic.in for more than 11 lakh students.

Share EMAIL PRINT West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Today At Wbresults.nic.in New Delhi: West Bengal Board of Board of Secondary Education



To get their result through SMS, students can send an SMS in the following format: WB10<space>roll number to 56070.



Other than the SMS and website option, the result will also be available through Mobile application. Students can download 'Madhyamik Results 2018' mobile pap from google play and check their result when it is declared. The link to download the app is also available on westbengalonline.in.



The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555.



In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.



Click here for more



roll number to 56070.Other than the SMS and website option, the result will also be available through Mobile application. Students can download 'Madhyamik Results 2018' mobile pap from google play and check their result when it is declared. The link to download the app is also available on westbengalonline.in.The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555. In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.Click here for more Education News West Bengal Board of Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik exam result today . The board clarified the result declaration date and time in an official update yesterday. The result will be announced at 10 am today. The marks sheets of qualified students will also be made available at the concerned institute's shortly. Other than the website, the result will also be available through SMS. The board has also notified the method in which students will be able to access their West Bengal madhyamik results To get their result through SMS, students can send an SMS in the following format: WB10 NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter