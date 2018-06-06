West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Today At Wbresults.nic.in

To get their result through SMS, students can send an SMS in the following format: WB10<space>roll number to 56070.
Other than the SMS and website option, the result will also be available through Mobile application. Students can download 'Madhyamik Results 2018' mobile pap from google play and check their result when it is declared. The link to download the app is also available on westbengalonline.in.
The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555.
CommentsIn 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.
