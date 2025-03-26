West Bengal Board 2025: Madhyamik Class 10 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

West Bengal Board Class 10 Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will soon release the results for the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 2025. Students can check their results on the official WBBSE website, wbresults.nic.in, once they are released.

They will be required to enter their login details to access the results. Candidates are encouraged to visit the WBBSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of the board, wbresults.nic.in

Navigate to the homepage and locate the result section.

Find and click on the link titled 'WB Madhyamik board result 2025'

This will lead to a new page opening on your screen

Input the required credentials as prompted and click on the submit button

After submission, your WB Madhyamik board result 2025 will be displayed

Proceed to download the result and make sure to print it out for future reference

West Bengal Board Class 10 Result 2024: Highlights

Last year, WBBSE announced the Class 10 results on May 2. A total of 91,26,598 candidates took the WBBSE Madhyamik exams. With 86.31 per cent, around 7.65 lakh students had qualified the examination. Cooch Behar's Chandrachur Sen bagged the first rank in the Class 10 exam with 99 per cent marks. Samyapriya Guru from Purulia was the second rank holder with 98.68 per cent.

The third rank holder were South Dinajpur's Udayan Prasad, Birbhum's Pushpita Basuri, South 24 Parganas, Nairit Ranjan Pal. They all secured 691 marks or 98.71%

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.