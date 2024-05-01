Advertisement
WBBSE WB Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow, Details Here

WBBSE WB Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: The board will hold a press conference at around 9am on May to announce the result.

2024-05-01
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to declare the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 tomorrow, May 2, at 9am. Examinees will be able to access their scorecards on the official website once the results are out.

The board will hold a press conference to announce the result, during which it will share details such as the passing percentage and gender-wise results.

This year, a total of 9,23,045 candidates took the WBBSE Madhyamik exams.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.15%, a slight dip from 86.60% in 2022. Notable districts with high pass percentages included East Midnapore (96.81%), Kalimpong (94.13%), and Kolkata (93.75%).

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website of the board, wbchse.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the homepage and locate the result section.
  • Find and click on the link titled 'WB Madhyamik board result 2024'.
  • This will lead to a new page opening on your screen.
  • Input the required credentials as prompted and click on the submit button.
  • After submission, your WB Madhyamik board result 2024 will be displayed.
  • Proceed to download the result and make sure to print it out for future reference.

    • Last year's category-wise pass percentages were as follows:

  • General: 86.15%
  • SC: 82.88%
  • ST: 76.03%

    • In 2023, the WBBSE Madhyamik topper was Devdutta Majhi with 99.57%, followed by Subham Pal and Rifat Hassan Sarkar, both scoring 98.7%.

    The scorecard will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks/grades, total marks obtained, and qualifying status.

