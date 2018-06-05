WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time for the Madhyamik result.

WBBSE Madhyamik results are coming tomorrow.



In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on May 27. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.



WB Madhyamik Results: Know How To Check



WBBSE Madhyamik result will be available at www.wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, timesofindia.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in.



Students can also get their result by sending SMS: WB10<space>roll number to 56070.



Students can also pre-register their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com to get the result on time.



West Bengal Madhyamik results will be available on the mobile application 'Madhyamik Results 2018'. Students can download it at Google Playstore. The mobile app is also available at results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.



The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555. The West Bengal Class 10 examinations were held in 2,819 centres across the state.



The Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to March 21 this year.



Meanwhile, the



