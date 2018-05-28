West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Class 10 Results On First Week Of June @ Wbresults.nic.in West Bengal Madhyamik results will be made available on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The West Bengal Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to March 21 this year. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the Class 10 or Madhyamik results for the exams conducted



After the release of the Madhyamik results, the same will be made available on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.



Indian Express reported that the results will be made available through SMS service too. The stuents who have appeared for West Bengal Board's Madhyamik exams may send an SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 in this format:



WB<space>10, followed by the roll number



More than 11 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik examinations in 2018, which is approximately 30 thousand more than last academic year.



The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555.



The West Bengal Class 10 examinations were held in 2,819 centres across the state.



The Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to March 21 this year.



WBCHSE Class 12 results



Meanwhile, there is no confirmation released yet on the West Bengal Class 12 results.



West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Mahua Das told Indian Express portal that the Council is trying to release the results of Higher Secondary 12th examination before June 10.



According to reports, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for West Bengal Class 12 examinations.



The Class 12 results are also expected to be released on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.



