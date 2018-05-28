West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Class 10 Results On First Week Of June @ Wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik results will be made available on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2018 19:44 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Class 10 Results On First Week Of June @ Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to March 21 this year.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the Class 10 or Madhyamik results for the exams conducted in March this year on the first week of June. Rumours are flying that the results will be announced on May 29 i.e tomorrow. Denying this, a source close to the West Bengal Madhyamik Board, told NDTV that the results will be released on the first week of June. Meanwhile, the WBBSE Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly confirmed to Indian Express portal that the board is likely to declare the Class 10 results on the first week of June.

After the release of the Madhyamik results, the same will be made available on the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Indian Express reported that the results will be made available through SMS service too. The stuents who have appeared for West Bengal Board's Madhyamik exams may send an SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 in this format: 

WB<space>10, followed by the roll number

More than 11 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik examinations in 2018, which is approximately 30 thousand more than last academic year.

The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555.

The West Bengal Class 10 examinations were held in 2,819 centres across the state.

The Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to March 21 this year.

WBCHSE Class 12 results

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation released yet on the West Bengal Class 12 results.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Mahua Das told Indian Express portal that the Council is trying to release the results of Higher Secondary 12th examination before June 10. 

According to reports, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for West Bengal Class 12 examinations.

Comments
The Class 12 results are also expected to be released on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

WBBSE madhyamik resultWBBSE madhyamik Class 10 result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................