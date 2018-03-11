WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha 2018 From Tomorrow; Important Things To Know West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2018 will be held from March 12 to March 22.

The total number of class 10 examinees in 2018 is 11,02,921, of whom 6,21,366 are girls. The number of boys who have registered for the examination is 4,81,555.



The number of examinees increased by 31,075 this year, where the strength of girl students is 1,39,811 more than boys. Last year, the number of girl candidates was 1,19,502 more than boys.



The examination will be held at 2,819 centres across all the districts in the state.



A novel feature this year is that the examination is also being conducted in the Santhali medium.



"The questions have been set in the Ol Chiki script. The total number of candidates in the Santhali medium is 832, who would appear at 37 school venues," said an official said.



According to the instructions given to heads of every exam centre, the teachers too will have to face disciplinary proceedings if they found with mobile phones inside the venues. After paper leak cases were reported last year, WBBSE has come up with stringent measures to check copying and leaking of question papers, reported Statesman.



The both class 10 regular and external examinations will be held from 11.45 a.m. to 3 p.m. (first 15 minutes will be for reading the Question Papers).





WBBSE Timetable Madhyamik Exams 2018



March 12: First languages



March 13: Second languages



March 14: Geography

March 16: History

March 17: Physical Science

March 19: Mathematics

March 20: Life Science

March 21: Optional elective subject



First Languages papers are Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali.





Second languages are English -- if any language other than English is offered as First Language -- and Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language.





According a WBBSE notification, examinations in shorthand and typewriting will be held at Kolkata and Siliguri only. Examinations in Sewing and Needle work will be of four hours duration.





Examination in Music Vocal and Music Instrumental will be of two hours duration for Theoretical Portion.





Examination on Computer Application will be of two and half hours duration on theoretical Examination.





Examination on RStr, SStr, AStr, and HStr will be of 1 and half hours duration on theoretical Examination. Oral, Portfolio, Project and Direct Observation on these 5 (five) subjects will be taken by the Sector Skill Council and individual schools.



(With Inputs from IANS)



