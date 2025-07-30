"Will Skin You Alive": Suvendu Adhikari Tells Man After "Joy Bangla" Slogan

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, got into a massive face-off with a man who chanted "Joy Bangla" at his cavalcade today. His cavalcade was pasisng by when the man started shouting the slogan from the roadside. What followed was chaos, with the leader getting off his vehicle and surrounding the man with his security personnel. The man has claimed that he had been assaulted by the leader's security personnel.

The Trinamool Congress shared the 1.2 minute video on its social media page. The caption read, "Just two words are enough to rattle @BJP4India to its core: Joy Bangla!"

Just two words are enough to rattle @BJP4India to its core: Joy Bangla! pic.twitter.com/Uq2ZaKKLM3 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2025

In the video, Mr Adhikari - who was on way to attend a party programme in Hoogly district -- was seen confronting the man, later identified as Munsi Ali. He asked the man to chant "Jai Sri Ram" and when he refused, called him a "Rohingya" - considered an infiltrator in political narrative in the state.

"I am a Hindu," Mr Adhikari is heard telling the man and threatening to skin him alive.

Munsi Ali told the media he was an active Trinamool Congress worker and even worked as a driver for an MLA previously.

"I have been very disturbed with the news of migrant workers being attacked in various parts of the country," he said.

"When I heard Suvendu Adhikari was coming here, I thought I should ask him why are migrants being targeted in BJP-ruled states. Instead, he tried to force me to say "Jai Sri Ram". But even if he cuts my throat, I will not say it. 'Joy Bangla' is the chant of our state and I will say it repeatedly," said Munsi.

The "Joy Bangla" slogan is now a counter to the BJP's "Jai Shri Ram". Initially, on International Mother Language Day in 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked people to say 'Joy Bangla' on phone instead of "Hello".

Mr Ali also claimed Suvendu Adhikari's securitymen had hit him with batons, due to which he fell on the road and bruised his hand. "He kept saying he is a Hindu and directed his Central security force personnel to hit me. His Personal Attendant, a bouncer and security men shoved me on the road and hit me," added Mr Ali.