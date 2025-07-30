Advertisement

West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal Open For UG College Preference Selection

WBCAP UG Admissions 2025: The last date to update your social category details and submit your preferred college choices is August 1, 2025 (11:59 PM).

WBCAP Admissions 2025: Submit Social Category Details, College Preferences on wbcap.in

West Bengal CAP Admissions 2025: The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) is now live, allowing candidates to upload or update their social category details and select their preferred institutes for Undergraduate (UG) programs. Students can submit their college preferences by visiting the official website, wbcap.in.

WBCAP College Preference 2025: How To Submit College Preference?

  • Visit the official website, wbcap.in.
  • Click on the "Student Login" on the home page.
  • Enter your user id and password.
  • Submit your social category details and select your preferred institute.
  • Your details and choices will be successfully submitted.

The admission portal has been opened following an order by the Honorable Supreme Court and related proceedings. As per the official notice dated July 28, 2025, on the WBCAP website, the portal is available for UG admissions.

The last date to update your social category details and submit your preferred college choices is August 1, 2025 (11:59 PM).

Students who have not registered yet for UG admissions must complete the process by 11:59 PM today.

