West Bengal Madhyamik Result Likely On This Date

WBBSE madhyamik result expected on May 21, official confirmation awaited

WBBSE 10th Result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to announce result for Madhyamik examination, which is equivalent to class 10 exam, on May 21. Several media reports have confirmed May 21 as the date for West Bengal 10th result, while a confirmation from the board is awaited. The Madhyamik examination in West Bengal began on February 12 and concluded on February 22, within 10 days.

According to WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the number of girls taking the class 10 examination in West Bengal was more than the boys. As per a report in PTI, the percentage of girl students in this year's examination was 56.65 while that of boys was 43.35 per cent.

A total of 10,66,000 students have appeared in the WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year, out of which 10,64,980 are regular students.

This year, WBBSE came under scanner for purported paper leak. The image of question paper for Bengali was circulated on whatsapp after the examination began. On the question of re-conducting the exam, WBBSE president had asserted that no re-examination will be conducted.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was lesser than boys.

The top three regions in terms of pass percentage in WBBSE 10th exam 2018 was East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Kolkata. The pass percentage for Medinipur was 96.13%, for Kolkata it was 91.11%, for Howrah it was 88.12% and for South 24 Paraganas, the pass percentage was 91.07%.

