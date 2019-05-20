West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education To Announce Madhyamik Result Tomorrow

West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released tomorrow in a press conference

Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare Madhyamik exam result tomorrow. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be announced in a press conference by the Board President Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The press conference will be held at 9 am. West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released on the official website after the press conference, i.e. 10 am. The result will be released for more than 10 lakh students.

After result declaration, the board will distribute class 10 marks sheets and other certificates from selected Camp Offices same day at 10 am. Students can collect their certificates from their respective institutes thereafter.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: List of websites

WBBSE has released a list of websites where students will be able to check their result. The WB Madhyamik result will be released on the following official websites:

www.wbbse.org

www.wbresults.nic.in

Apart from these official websites, the WB Madhyamik result will be released on the following websites:

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.schools9.com

www.vidyavision.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: Mobile App

Students will also be able to check their West Bengal 10th result on 'Madhyamik Results 2019' app which can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was lesser than boys.

