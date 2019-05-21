West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 Soon; Direct Links Here

Madhyamik result 2019: West Bengal Class 10 results will be announced on wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik result 2019: WBBSE or West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the Madhyamik result today. The West Bengal Madhyamik result or Class 10 results will be declared first in a press conference and then through the official websites of the West Bengal Madhyamik Board. According to an official statement, the Madhyamik result press conference will begin at 9:00 am and the board President Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly will be declaring the results for more than 10 lakh students. The number of girls, reports suggest, who appeared in madhyamik exam was more than boys this year.

West Bengal Class 10 results will be announced on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2019 direct link

The candidates may take printout of the WB Madhyamik result. For official use, get your Madhyamik certificate from the concerned authority.

According WBBSE officials, the percentage of girl students in this year's examination was 56.65 while that of boys was 43.35 per cent and total of 10,66,000 students had registered in the examination out of which 10,64,980 were regular students.

Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2.

Apart from websites, the Madhyamik result 2019 will be available on multiple platforms, i.e. on mobile app and through SMS.

Students can download the result app, 'Madhyamik Results 2019', from Google Playstore and check their result using their examination roll number.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent.

