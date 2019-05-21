West Bengal Madhyamik Result For 10 Lakh Students Today

Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce madhyamik result today. The West Bengal madhyamik result will be announced in a press conference. The Madhyamik result press conference will begin at 9:00 am and will be presided over by the board President Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The result will be available on the board's website after the press conference, at 10:00 am. Approximately 10 lakh students are awaiting their Madhyamik results in West Bengal. The number of girls, reports suggest, who appeared in madhyamik exam was more than boys this year.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

According WBBSE officials, the percentage of girl students in this year's examination was 56.65 while that of boys was 43.35 per cent and total of 10,66,000 students had registered in the examination out of which 10,64,980 were regular students.

Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2.

The West Bengal madhyamik result will be available on multiple platforms, i.e. on result websites, mobile app, and SMS.

Students can download the result app, 'Madhyamik Results 2019', from Google Playstore and check their result using their examination roll number.

As far as websites are concerned, students will be able to check their West Bengal madhyamik result 2019 on www.wbbse.org, and www.wbresults.nic.in.

Students can also get their Madhyamik result through an SMS service provided through exametc.com.

In 2018, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in June. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 85.49 per cent.

While Madhyamik result will be released today, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare Higher Secondary or class 12 result on May 27. WBCHSE 12th result will also be available on wbresults.nic.in.

