Schools Ordered Not To Hike Fee In 2020-2021 Session: Telangana Chief Minister

On private schools the CM said the schools have been instructed not to increase fees.

Telangana government has ordered private schools to not hike fees in the 2020-2021 academic session. This decision has been taken by the state government considering the COVID-19 lockdown situation and was announced today by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Chief Minister announced extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7. With this Telangana would be the first state in the country to enter the third phase of lockdown.

"The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 7. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5," the Chief Minister said.

On private schools he said the schools have been instructed not to increase fees in this academic session. He said schools should not increase fees even by one paise for 2020-21 academic year. The government is issuing orders, he also said.

Till date, a total of 844 active COVID-19 cases have been found in Telangana. Coronavirus has claimed a total of 18 lives in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the state government's online coaching classes for NEET, JEE Main and other entrance exams begin today. The classes will be held till May 12 by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The Department of Education, Telangana, will also hold daily tests for topics taught on that day. Two Cumulative exams will also be held on May 10 and May 12 respectively.

Click here for more Education News

World 24,04,313 Cases 16,22,180 Active 6,16,890 Recovered 1,65,243 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,04,313 and 1,65,243 have died; 16,22,180 are active cases and 6,16,890 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:50 am.