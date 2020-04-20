Lockdown In Telangana Till May 7, Food Delivery Apps Not Allowed: KCR

KCR said the testing rate in Telangana is better than the national average (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 7. He said the lockdown will be enforced in a stringent manner, and the food delivery mobile applications will not be allowed starting Monday.

"The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 7. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week extended the lockdown by over two weeks till May 3 after requests from the states.

Mr Rao informed that the number of coronavirus cases in the state is 858, including 21 deaths. Five districts- Warangal, Yadradri Bhadradri, Siddipet, Wanaparthy - are coronavirus-free, he said, adding, "We are doing better than many other states".

He said the testing rate in Telangana is better than the national average.

"The government will provide ration and Rs 1,500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The cabinet has approved a 10 per cent increase in the gross salaries of police personnel, he said.

The centre last week announced that it would allow some construction activities and industrial operations in rural areas from April 20. Offices of Government of India and offices of states and union territories, private vehicles for emergency services, e-commerce companies selling essential goods; courier services, MNREGA works and financial sector will also be allowed to function, it had said.

Mr Rao, however, said the restrictions will not eased in the state.

"If the centre is giving any relaxation from April 20, the state cabinet has decided that no relaxation will be given in Telangana. Swiggy and Zomato will not be allowed in the state to function from tomorrow," he said.

With inputs from ANI