All Students From Classes 1 To 9 And 11 Promoted To Next Class: Tripura Minister

Tripura Education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said all students of Class 1 to 9 and 11 have been promoted to the next class and virtual classes started for state school students in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual classes for all students of the state schools up to higher secondary level started from Sunday in 14 local cable channels as all schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Nath said.

He said pre-recorded classes are already available in the 'Youtube' under the title of 'Tripura Shiksha Bandhu'.

"All examinations were conducted before announcement of the lockdown. Unless classes are started, the students would face problem, so we have decided to impart education through apps and local TV channels. Regular classes in the schools would be start from May 4 after lockdown period", he told reporters at the civil secretariat.

District Education Officers (DEOs) and Inspector of Schools (IS) were asked to instruct the Headmasters and teachers to upload the result sheets through Empower U app by April 25 next, he added.

The minister said that the evaluation of answer sheets of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will start from April 24 at 13 centres here in Agartala where teachers will maintain social distancing while checking the answer sheets.

Mr Nath said 22 general degree colleges and seven technical institutions had already started online classes and WhatsApp group has also been created on subjects and semester wise. If any student is willing to clear doubt, then he or she can call the teacher or email them.

