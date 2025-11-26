Bloodstained Bodies Of Man, Woman Found Inside Car In Tripura

Blood-stained bodies of a young man and a young woman were discovered inside a Hyundai car near the Holokhet Rail Bridge area in Udaipur town in Tripura's Gomati district on Wednesday.

Police were alerted shortly after locals reported hearing what they believed were gunshots. When officers and fire service personnel arrived, the pair were found lying in a pool of blood inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders initially attempted to rescue the male victim, believing he was still alive. He was moved from the driver's seat and taken to Gomati District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The young woman was later found unresponsive in the rear seat.

The two have been identified as Suhel Mia, a resident of Amtali, and Jannat Akhter from Shilghati, both belonging to the same district.

Senior officers, including Gomati district superintendent of police Dr Kiran Kumar, reached the site shortly after the alarm was raised.

Dr Kumar, who is leading the inquiry, said the discovery was made during routine patrolling. "The girl was already dead when officers arrived. The boy had suffered severe bullet injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died in the ambulance on the way," he told reporters at the scene.

Investigators from R.K. Pur police station have opened a case, though officials say it is too early to confirm whether the deaths were the result of murder, suicide, or another circumstance.

"Nothing is being ruled out at this stage," a senior police source said. "All possible angles are being examined."

A forensic team inspected the vehicle and collected initial evidence, including biological samples and ballistic material. Early findings suggest Jannat suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head, while Suhel was hit in the left side of his chest.

A firearm was also recovered from inside the car. According to police, locals first noticed what appeared to be a pistol lying near the victims before officers secured the weapon.

Investigators are now awaiting CCTV footage that may show the vehicle's movements before the incident, along with call-detail records and forensic analysis, in an effort to piece together the sequence of events.

The deaths have caused widespread shock in Udaipur, a usually quiet town known more for its temples and lakes than violent crime. Residents gathered near the bridge as news spread, though authorities cordoned off the area to prevent crowding and contamination of evidence.