Man Gets 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Girl In Tripura

A court in Tripura's Khowai district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl six years ago, a police statement said on Sunday.

The court of District and Sessions Judge, V P Debbarma, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Samir Kuri, a resident of Indiranagar area, while pronouncing the judgment on Saturday. Failure to pay the amount will attract an additional six months in prison.

Kuri was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed in connection with the incident that took place in 2019 and the investigating officer, after a thorough probe, filed a charge-sheet, paving the way for the trial, Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said in the statement.

