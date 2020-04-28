CBSE Board Exams Dates To Be Announced 10 Days In Advance: Official

CBSE Paper Evaluation To Take 30 To 45 Days: Official

The paper evaluation of both class 10 and class 12 students will take one to one and half month, according to a CBSE official. According to reports, only 30 per cent of the paper evaluation of CBSE class 10 and class 12 students has been completed so far. When asked about the remaining examinations, another Board official informed that it will be conducting only the important papers and the dates will be announced 10 days in advance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official has also said that for class 10 and class 10, it will be evaluating 2 crore papers of 36 lakh students with the help of two lakh teachers.

The official also said that it has a plan A and waiting to execute it and, right now, there is no need for plan B regarding the whole academic activities.

The CBSE, national level secondary education and certification body, had postponed the class 10 and class 12 examinations in March in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Later, according to a notification released in the first week of April, the Board had decided to conduct only the important remaining papers.

According to reports, the Board will need 10 days to reconduct class 12 board exams if the government agrees after the lockdown is lifted.

Earlier, the national board had also said that it will be conducting the remaining class 10 examinations only for students from northeast Delhi who missed their papers due to the riots.

While attending the education ministers' meeting called by the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked to promote the CBSE class 10 and class 12 students without holding the pending examinations based on the internal marks.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that he informed the meeting that it is not possible now to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE class 10 and Class 12 students.

(With Inputs from Rishika Baruah)

