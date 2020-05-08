CBSE Exams In July? Here's What You Should Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the board exams in July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the board exams in July. While the speculation is high that the exams will be held in the first half, a certainty on this is awaited from the CBSE.

However, going with the entrance exam dates which were announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5, the board exams should get completed by the time the entrance exams begin.

The engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) will be held from July 18 to July 23 and the medical entrance exam (NEET) will be held on July 26.

If not before the entrance exam, the CBSE is likely to conduct the board exams concurrently.

CBSE board exams, nationwide and also in schools in foreign countries, was held till March 18. The exams for over 80 subjects are pending. The Board has however decided to conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only in order to expedite the evaluation process and conclude the exam formalities.

CBSE is likely to give an update on the pending board exams soon.

The Board will also decide on whether to conduct board exams in foreign countries or not. So far, it had decided not to conduct the exams in schools located in foreign countries, however, after receiving requests from students it will take a decision in this. This information was given by an official of Ministry of Human Resource Development to PTI.

Click here for more Education News