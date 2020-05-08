Decision On Pending CBSE Exams Expected Soon

A decision on the pending CBSE board exam expected soon.

A decision on the pending CBSE board exam expected soon. In a report on board exams in foreign countries, it has been said that the Human Resource Development Ministry is likely to make an announcement about schedule of pending board exams this week and a final decision for students in foreign schools will also be announced.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said on May 5, in a live webinar, that a decision on pending CBSE exams will be taken in a couple of days.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced on April 1 that it will not resume board exams in schools situated in foreign countries. However, several representations and questions have been received from students who are concerned about their future prospects including admissions in foreign universities.

The CBSE had, however, said that in India the class 12 exam will resume. It had also said that the class 10 exams will be held in schools located in north east part of Delhi where the exam could not be held due to riots.

In response to the queries of students in foreign countries a senior HRD official told PTI that, "Considering the different situation at different places, having a common solution is not practically feasible. However, if the situation has improved in some countries, it would be better to conduct exams at least there. For example, we have a school in Japan, if the situation is better in that particular area, the exam can be conducted.". "Modalities are being worked out for both the situations. That if exams can be conducted in some places, how will they be conducted and if not what will be the assessment pattern. We will soon have a final decision on all these aspects," the official added.

CBSE has conducted class 10, 12 board exams till March 18. It has said that the remaining exams will be held for 29 main subjects only.

