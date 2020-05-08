CBSE Exam Dates Expected Today Evening, Says Source

CBSE exam dates will be communicated after decision: CBSE Official

After announcement of JEE Main and NEET UG dates, anticipation for CBSE board exam dates has been at an all-time high. Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', in a webinar held on May 5 had said that a decision for pending board exams will be taken in a couple of days. It is expected that MHRD will announce CBSE exam dates for pending papers today in the evening.

The board exams for pending subjects will likely be held in the first two weeks of July, ahead of the JEE Main and NEET exams and results would be announced in August.

CBSE, however, is tight-lipped on the developments. Decision on board exams will be communicated after finalizing, said a CBSE official on contacting about possible dates for CBSE board exams.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister said that it is assessing situation in foreign countries with CBSE schools and will announce its decision on conducting pending board exams soon. This comes almost a month after CBSE announcing that it will not be conducting the remaining exams for CBSE schools in foreign countries.

So far, CBSE has only confirmed the status of exams, if they will be conducted or not, and subjects for which the exams will be held.

For class 10, CBSE has cancelled all remaining papers and will hold exams only for those class 10 students who had exam centres in North-East Delhi and were unable to sit for their exams due to the Delhi violence. For class 12, the board will not hold exams for any of the optional papers and will hold exam only for 29 academic electives (main subjects).

Click here for more Education News