Pending CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held Between July 1-15

The Class 10 and 12 examinations for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), that were put off amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will be held in the first half of July, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

The CBSE will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening, he said.

Universities and schools across the country were closed and exams postponed on March 16 when the central governent announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.