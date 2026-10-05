CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam timetable for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

Class 10 and 12 students can expect the main examination date sheet and details on the board exam for sports students soon on the official portal. The board will also announce CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline and Class 12 supplementary exam dates along with the main examination date sheet.

The board opened the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 on September 24. Schools can submit candidates' details without a late fee until October 21, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to 26.

According to CBSE, only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027, Subject-Wise Schedule