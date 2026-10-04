From Gwyer Hall To Kamla Nehru Ridge: Delhi University Observes 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2026

Delhi University: The University of Delhi is observing the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS) campaign 2026 from September 17 to October 17, 2026, under the theme "Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat." A 'Swachhata' campaign under the banner of "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" was observed on October 1, 2026. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the campaign with teachers, students, officials and volunteers participating in a cleanliness drive on the campus and adjoining Kamala Nehru Ridge at 8 am.

The campaign began with participants, including the chief minister, taking a cleanliness pledge at the roundabout near Gwyer Hall before proceeding towards Kamala Nehru Ridge via the PG Men's Hostel and University Guest House.

Rekha Gupta participated in the cleanliness drive along with the members of her team as participants collected waste along the route. On the theme, "Participation in Cleanliness: Clean India, Developed India", a large number of DU teachers, officials, staff, students, DUSU office-bearers, MCD officials, staff, and NSS volunteers participated in the drive, with the slogan "One Day, One Hour, Together."

The university also shared the update via a social media post on X.

According to official information, Surya Prakash Khatri, MLA, Timarpur Assembly Constituency; Raja Iqbal Singh, former Mayor, MCD; Prof Rajni Abbi, Director, South Campus; Prof Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning; Prof K P Singh, Nodal Officer, Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2026, University of Delhi; Shweta Nagarkoti, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, North Zone, MCD actively participated in the campaign.

K P Singh, the university's nodal officer for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, noted that the Delhi University is observing the campaign from September 17 to October 17.