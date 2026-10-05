Meet Shubham Goyal: Gold Medalist From IIM Ahmedabad, Now Team Lead At Microsoft Canada

IIM Ahmedabad Success Story: Shubham Goyal, a gold medallist from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's Post Graduate Programme (PGP), now leads a 13-member product team at Microsoft in Canada as a Principal Product Lead. Although Goyal entered IIM Ahmedabad without fixing his sights on the gold medal, he concentrated on learning rigorously and improving daily, a mindset that eventually led him to secure Rank 1.

Winning a gold medal from IIM Ahmedabad is an important achievement for any student. However, the real story often begins after the medal is won, when the campus identity is left behind and one must carve out a niche in the professional world.

From Delhi To IIM Ahmedabad

Born and raised in Delhi, Goyal comes from a family that has always valued education. Both his paternal and maternal grandfathers were professors at Delhi University. His mother is a homemaker, while his father and brother are in government service.

Goyal told NDTV that growing up in such an environment, academics played a vital role in his life; yet, when he arrived at IIM Ahmedabad, he had not set his sights on winning a gold medal. His goal was relatively straightforward: whatever he did, he would do it with complete sincerity and give it his best. This mindset eventually became his greatest strength, he asserted.

'Gold Medal Was Not The Goal'

Speaking with NDTV, Shubham mentioned that there were students in his batch who were more knowledgeable and intellectually sharp than he was. Instead of merely trying to outperform others, he focused on his own process: learning something new every day, working hard, and improving his performance.

Ultimately, this consistency resulted in the gold medal. However, the medal was not his only major achievement at IIM Ahmedabad; the two-year journey also shaped his way of thinking and his approach to working with others, he said.

Learnings From IIM Ahmedabad

According to Shubham, rather than completely changing him, IIM Ahmedabad strengthened the mindset he already had. Alongside this, building strong relationships, understanding the importance of networking, honing soft skills, and maintaining a strong work ethic became integral parts of his learning. These lessons proved valuable at various stages of his career later on.

Initial Package, Career Shifts

After graduating from IIMA, Shubham began his career as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). At the time, his starting package was approximately Rs 27-30 lakh annually. Yet, despite the lucrative package, a question lingered in his mind: was management consulting the career path he envisioned for the long term?

Goyal told NDTV that BCG gave him the opportunity to gain a deep understanding of business and management. However, he realised that career decisions could not be based solely on the advice of others or the prestige of a job.

Driven by this realisation, he developed an interest in product management and embarked on a new journey as a Product Manager at Microsoft. This transition proved to be a pivotal moment in his career, Goyal asserted.

COVID 19, Professional Shifts, Personal Life

While his career at Microsoft was progressing, the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Shubham, this period involved more than just professional changes; the time spent with his family, and especially with his father, influenced his decisions.

Tragically, he lost his father during the pandemic in 2021. Speaking with NDTV, Goyal said that it was an incredibly difficult phase of his life. He still cherishes the memory of his father's presence and guidance. Perhaps this is why, when he speaks of success and career today, his priorities extend far beyond just a job or a salary.

Current Positions, Key Role At Microsoft Canada

After over five years at Microsoft, Shubham now serves as a Principal Product Lead for the company's Canadian operations, leading a team of 13 people. His journey, spanning from winning a gold medal at IIM Ahmedabad to holding a leadership role at Microsoft, was not a straight line of achievements. It involved career pivots, uncertainty, the pandemic, and the personal grief of losing his father.

That is why he does not view his current position as the final destination; for him, there is still room to learn and grow.

Skills Matter

Through NDTV, Shubham advised young people not to use a high salary package as the sole yardstick for success when graduating from institutions like IIM. According to him, strong professional skills and good work habits are far more important in the long run; a good salary is often the outcome of these very qualities.

Goyal noted that the definition of success evolves as one advances in their career. Beyond a certain point, money ceases to be the most critical factor. Questions regarding the nature of the work, the scope for learning, and the ability to balance work with personal life become equally significant.

'AI Not The Answer To Every Problem'

Upon being asked about his perspective on the growing influence of AI, he offered a balanced view. Goyal said that he believes that while AI will create new opportunities and boost efficiency in the future, it would be incorrect to view it as a panacea for every problem. In his opinion, the use of AI is meaningful only when it genuinely adds value and provides a sustainable, long-term solution.

Importance Of Personal Life And Relationships

Despite earning a gold medal from IIM Ahmedabad and holding a leadership role at Microsoft, Goyal told NDTV that he believes that the purpose of professional life should not merely be about achieving more, but also about enriching one's personal life and relationships. Neglecting the people who matter most due to work pressure is a mistake one often realises too late, he added.