Failed 4 Times, But Never Quit: Meet Maharashtra Farmer's Son Who Cracked UPSC

UPSC Success Story: Bhikan Jagan Rojekar, a native of Jalgaon Sapkal village in Maharashtra's Bhokardan taluka, secured All India Rank (AIR) 812 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 after four unsuccessful attempts. Coming from a financially disadvantaged farming family, Rojekar achieved success on his fifth attempt through perseverance and sustained hard work.

Rojekar's journey highlights the importance of determination and consistent effort in overcoming financial constraints while pursuing ambitious career goals.

From Marathi-Medium Schooling To UPSC Success

Rojekar completed his schooling up to Class 10 in the Marathi medium before studying Science in Classes 11 and 12. He subsequently pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture and began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Speaking to the BBC, Rojekar said he began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination full-time in 2021. He moved to Delhi in 2022 to continue his preparation and received a scholarship from the Maharashtra government in 2023, which helped him enrol in coaching classes.

In 2024 and 2025, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination's Main examination. In 2025, he also cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main examination and reached the interview stage of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination.

UPSC Preparation Strategy: Micro-Planning And Previous Years' Papers

Sharing his preparation strategy, Rojekar emphasised the importance of detailed planning, analysing previous years' question papers and thoroughly covering the syllabus.

He advised aspirants to solve at least 10 years of previous years' question papers to understand the examination pattern and identify recurring themes. He also stressed the importance of completing the syllabus, taking mock tests and practising previous years' questions before the examination.

According to Rojekar, candidates preparing for the Civil Services Main examination should focus on covering the syllabus comprehensively and developing the ability to write well-structured answers supported by relevant data and facts. A strong command of language is particularly important for essay writing, he said.

He also advised aspirants to prepare their optional subjects thoroughly and develop detailed answers to questions asked in previous years.

Rojekar cautioned that competitive examinations can be unpredictable, making it difficult for aspirants to anticipate changes in the syllabus or examination pattern. He advised students to build a strong academic foundation during graduation and keep a Plan B ready.

Agriculture Degree Served As His Plan B

Rojekar said his family members, particularly his brothers, had encouraged him to pursue a professional degree that could help him secure employment if his competitive examination preparations did not yield the desired results.

He therefore pursued a degree in Agriculture, which he considered his backup career option while preparing for the UPSC examination.

Parents Worked As Farm Labourers To Support Family

Rojekar's parents initially worked as farm labourers in Wada village in Maharashtra's Chalisgaon taluka to support their family. They later returned to their native village, where they cultivated two acres of land to earn a living. His mother also worked as a daily-wage labourer on farms.

Despite their limited financial resources, his parents made considerable efforts to support their children's education.

Rojekar completed his secondary education at Vinay Vidyalaya in Jalgaon Sapkal and subsequently pursued his undergraduate studies at Vivekanand College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Speaking to the BBC, his father expressed happiness over his son's achievement and said he hoped Rojekar would serve the public with honesty and dedication.

"I am elated. I have worked with complete honesty, and I want my son to serve people with the same dedication," his father said.

Two Brothers, Two Paths Of Service

Rojekar's achievement has brought pride to his family. His younger brother, Vikas Rojekar, has joined the Indian Army. The brothers have chosen different paths of service to the country, making their achievements a source of pride for their family and village.