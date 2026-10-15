She Quit A Lucrative Corporate Job For IPS, Now Gets Key Haryana Posting

UPSC success story: Deepika Agrawal, a 2023-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has taken charge as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Haryana's Rewari district after completing her practical training. Her posting is expected to strengthen policing in the district, with a focus on maintaining law and order, women's safety, and crime prevention.

After completing her basic training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Telangana, Agrawal underwent district and field training in Karnal from December 2025 to May 2026. During this period, she gained practical experience in policing, investigation procedures, and maintaining law and order.

Announcing her new posting on LinkedIn, Agrawal shared photographs of herself in uniform and wrote, "A heavier shoulder, a higher calling. New insignia!"

Deepika Agrawal's Educational Background

Originally from Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, Agrawal pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree at Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. She later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from the Indian School of Business, where she studied from 2017 to 2018.

Her academic and professional interests also included the Develop India Scholarship and the CK Prahalad Global Business Challenge at the University of Michigan, according to the details provided in her profile.

From Corporate Finance To The IPS

Before joining the civil services, Agrawal worked in the corporate and development sectors. She left her lucrative career to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, eventually securing selection for the IPS.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Agrawal worked as an investment professional at Omidyar Network India from October 2022 to July 2023. She managed investments in the organisation's Advancing Cities and Urban Development portfolio, which included for-profit ventures and non-profit organisations.

Before this, she served as a legislative assistant to then Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at PRS Legislative Research in New Delhi from June 2016 to April 2017.

In that role, she assisted with legislative research and the drafting of parliamentary interventions, including standing committee recommendations and private members' bills. She also worked on constituency development projects focused on improving livelihoods for handloom weavers in Chanderi and reducing malnutrition. Her responsibilities included managing the Member of Parliament's Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds and overseeing media and public outreach activities.

Earlier, Agrawal worked as a financial analyst at Barclays from July 2014 to June 2016. As part of the company's Global Finance Graduate Leadership Cohort, she worked on assessing and redesigning financial governance and control systems, change management, and implementing banking regulations introduced by the Basel Committee. She had previously interned at Barclays from May to July 2013.

Women's Safety, Cybercrime Among Key Priorities

As ASP in Rewari, Agrawal is expected to prioritise crimes against women, with a focus on a zero-tolerance approach. Other key areas include the prompt resolution of public grievances and improving communication between police personnel and citizens at police stations.

Her background in finance and investment could also prove useful in addressing cyber fraud and financial crimes. Tackling organised crime and strengthening law enforcement are among the other priorities outlined for her tenure.