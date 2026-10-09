When Nana Patekar Helped Shah Rukh Khan Get Out Of Jail After Actor's Fight With Journalist

Nana Patekar and Shah Rukh Khan shared a bond that went beyond their professional association. Following the veteran actor's death, an old incident involving the two has resurfaced, recalling how Patekar came to Shah Rukh's aid when the latter was arrested following a confrontation with a journalist in the early 1990s.

At the time, Shah Rukh was still finding his footing in the film industry and had recently married Gauri Khan. The incident reportedly took place while he was working on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, following a magazine report that linked him romantically with one of his co-stars.

Speaking at Tehelka's Think 2012 event, Shah Rukh recalled how the report had upset Gauri. He said he contacted the journalist responsible for the story and was told that it had been written as a joke. However, the explanation did little to calm him down, and he decided to confront those involved.

The actor carried a ceremonial weapon that his father-in-law, an army officer, had given him during his wedding. The confrontation escalated, and Shah Rukh admitted that he had threatened people at the premises and injured a young man with a kukri.

Recalling his actions, the actor said, "I behaved very badly. I was jailed. My father-in-law had given me a sword, as they do in Punjabi weddings. I carried that sword to that journalist's house," he said recalling the incident.

How Nana Patekar Helped Shah Rukh Khan Get Out Of Jail

The incident eventually led to Shah Rukh's arrest, with the police reaching the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa before taking him to a police station. Since he arrived after 6 pm, he could not secure bail immediately.

Shah Rukh also recalled being allowed to make a phone call while in custody. Instead of contacting a lawyer or a family member, he called the person he had confronted and continued threatening him.

"Now, I've even been to jail for this. Now, when I will come out and cut you up," he said, revealed Shah Rukh.

The actor eventually decided to let the matter go, particularly because the incident had deeply disturbed Gauri. It was then that Nana Patekar stepped in to help him secure his release.

Speaking about the episode, Shah Rukh credited the veteran actor for helping him get out of jail. "Nana Patekar got me out of jail, finally, and he was very sweet. On a weekend, there's an evening court that gives you bail or something. I tried to be decent, and I have kind of changed now."

The two actors had worked together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, directed by Aziz Mirza and released in 1992. Their association during the early years of Shah Rukh's career eventually became a lasting connection.

Nana Patekar On His Bond With Shah Rukh Khan

Patekar had also spoken about his equation with Shah Rukh in a conversation with The Lallantop. He recalled how the superstar continued to greet him warmly, despite the years that had passed since their time working together.

"Aaj bhi bohot pyaar se milta hai. Log bhul jaate hai, woh bhula nahi. Mujhe woh baccha accha lagta hai," Nana said.

The veteran actor was referring to the affection Shah Rukh continued to show him. Patekar also recalled meeting the superstar at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where Shah Rukh greeted him with the same warmth as before.

Their relationship offers a glimpse into Shah Rukh's early years in the film industry, when he was still establishing himself and navigating the pressures that came with sudden recognition. Patekar's intervention during the difficult episode remained a part of their shared history, while the actor's later remarks reflected the affection he continued to have for Shah Rukh.

About Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Over a career spanning several decades, he established himself as one of the most respected performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, as well as in theatre and filmmaking.

His notable films include Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and Natsamrat. Beyond his work in cinema, Patekar was also known for his involvement in social causes, particularly initiatives supporting farmers and drought-affected communities.