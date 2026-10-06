Rajasthan Board Announces Two Exam Policy For Class 10, Students Say Second Chance Important For Their Future

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced that it will conduct two board examinations for Class 10 students from the 2026-27 academic session. The school board noted that the policy aims to reduce examination-related pressure and ensure that students do not have to wait for another academic year if they are dissatisfied with their performance.

As per the announcement, the first RBSE Class 10 board examination will be compulsory for all students. Students who qualify in this examination will become eligible to appear for the second board examination, which will serve as an opportunity to improve marks. Under the new arrangement, students can seek improvement in a maximum of three subjects through the second examination.

As per reports, the decision was announced by Madan Dilawar, Rajasthan's School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister. The first RBSE Class 10 board examination is expected to be held in February-March, while the second examination is scheduled for May-June. Both examinations will follow the Class 10 syllabus and will have a similar examination pattern and marking scheme.

Those who are satisfied with their first-examination performance can choose not to take the second examination, the school board noted.

Speaking with NDTV, students from a government school in Ajmer said that candidates who are dissatisfied with their performance can improve their score through the second attempt for a bright future.

A student from Ajmer noted that the first main examination will be held in February as per its usual schedule. Meanwhile, the second board exam is expected to take place in May. He further stated that earlier candidates who failed in more than two subjects were not allowed to appear for the supplementary exam. Because of this, several students used to quit their studies and start working in shops and other businesses. Now, this initiative will help students to continue their academics and secure their future, he added.

Another student noted that this will give a second chance to the students, and thereby eliminating the risk of stress and depression.

The official announcement noted that the system is expected to particularly benefit students whose performance in one or more subjects is affected by examination stress, illness, or an unexpectedly poor performance on the day of the exam.